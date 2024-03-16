Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 2,179 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD remained flat at $28.64 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,337,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,669. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

