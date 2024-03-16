Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 397 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,209,000 after buying an additional 60,862 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after buying an additional 47,906 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.45. 6,630,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,910,713. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $89.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

