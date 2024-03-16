Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 577,100 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the February 14th total of 441,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,771.0 days.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSDF remained flat at $46.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. Renault has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $46.22.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

