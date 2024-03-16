Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 577,100 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the February 14th total of 441,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,771.0 days.
Renault Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RNSDF remained flat at $46.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. Renault has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $46.22.
About Renault
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Renault
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.