Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 16th (AGEN, BOX, BSX, CRVL, DOC, HTBK, JEF, NSP, PDSB, RCI)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, March 16th:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

