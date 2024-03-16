Research Analysts Set Expectations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($2.84) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.28). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $503.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $360,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,934.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $360,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 41,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $496,922.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,615,228 shares in the company, valued at $43,274,279.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 448,522 shares of company stock worth $5,806,280 and have sold 145,878 shares worth $1,951,071. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,373,000 after purchasing an additional 383,435 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 51,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,781,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,822,000 after acquiring an additional 48,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 307,092 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

