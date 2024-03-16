Research Analysts Set Expectations for Skillz Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skillz in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.63) for the year. The consensus estimate for Skillz’s current full-year earnings is ($5.63) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Skillz has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $134.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.44. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 61.24% and a negative net margin of 139.77%. The business had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.39 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Skillz by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Skillz by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skillz by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 573,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

