Reviewing NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NXG) and Its Rivals

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) is one of 1,263 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund N/A N/A N/A NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Competitors 341.73% 7.80% 5.01%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Competitors 1101 4796 6199 83 2.43

This is a summary of current recommendations for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 68.98%. Given NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $5.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund pays out -2,137.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 580.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund -$28.13 million N/A -158.25 NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Competitors $343.14 million $49.50 million 490.13

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund peers beat NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund was formed in 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.