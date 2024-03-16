Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Short Interest Up 34.1% in February

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the February 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rio2 Stock Down 2.1 %

RIOFF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.27. The company had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,499. Rio2 has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Rio2

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

