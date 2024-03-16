Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $28,012.39 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005406 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00026367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00016276 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001577 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,283.94 or 0.99884548 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010164 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00158011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00247913 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $22,311.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

