RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 108.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Insider Activity at RLJ Lodging Trust

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,938,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,070,000 after buying an additional 1,192,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,091,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after buying an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,225,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

