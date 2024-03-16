RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.32%.
RLX Technology Trading Down 4.6 %
RLX opened at $1.86 on Friday. RLX Technology has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in RLX Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RLX Technology by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RLX Technology
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.