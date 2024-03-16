Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of RRTS opened at $1.31 on Friday. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile
