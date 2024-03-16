Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of RRTS opened at $1.31 on Friday. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

Get Roadrunner Transportation Systems alerts:

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.