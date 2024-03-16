Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $280.88 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.