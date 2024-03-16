Royal Bank of Canada Trims STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Target Price to C$4.75

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

STEP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.89.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP opened at C$3.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$251.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.25. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$2.63 and a twelve month high of C$4.82.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

