Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$55.50

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$56.00 to C$55.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Russel Metals from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of Russel Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.79.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$44.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.77. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$31.24 and a one year high of C$47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 3.8835125 EPS for the current year.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Insider Transactions at Russel Metals

In other news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$49,513.97. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

