RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXO. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

NYSE RXO opened at $19.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.09. RXO has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.33 million. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RXO will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 747,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $15,135,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,755,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,551,892.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 6,329.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RXO in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

