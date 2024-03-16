Sammy A. Schalk Sells 913 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) Director Sammy A. Schalk sold 913 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $40,372.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,005.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SMBC traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 54,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 402.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1,315.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

