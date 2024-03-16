Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Short Interest Down 18.7% in February

Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,354,100 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 14th total of 2,895,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Sandoz Group Price Performance

SDZNY stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55. Sandoz Group has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $34.94.

Sandoz Group Company Profile

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals to third parties. It also provides protein- or other biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars; and biotechnology manufacturing services; and anti-infectives, such as active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics.

