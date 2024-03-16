Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Underperform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

Shares of IHG opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $63.12 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average of $86.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.