Saunders International Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:SND)

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 17th.
Saunders International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
About Saunders International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saunders International
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Saunders International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saunders International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.