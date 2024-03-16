Saunders International Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:SND)

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About Saunders International

Saunders International Limited provides design, construction, fabrication, shutdown, maintenance, and industrial automation services to organizations of steel storage tanks and concrete bridges in Australia. The company's engineering construction provides front end engineering design; structural mechanical and piping design; fuel terminals 3D drafting; designs and implements control systems, networks, and high and low voltage electrical solutions; builds new tanks for bulk fuel and chemical storage, and water reservoirs and pumping stations, as well as provides EPC and EPCM services.

