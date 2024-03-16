Savills plc (SVS) to Distribute Dividend of GBX 15.90 on May 23rd

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Savills Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SVS stock opened at GBX 987 ($12.65) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 973.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 905.23. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,645.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Savills has a 1-year low of GBX 745 ($9.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,042 ($13.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

