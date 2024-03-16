Savills plc (SVS) to Distribute Dividend of GBX 15.90 on May 23rd

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Savills Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of SVS stock opened at GBX 987 ($12.65) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 973.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 905.23. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,645.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Savills has a 1-year low of GBX 745 ($9.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,042 ($13.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Savills Company Profile
