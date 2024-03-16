Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,306 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $28,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 783,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,456. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.