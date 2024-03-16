Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Increased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $59.55 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.19 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

