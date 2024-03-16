Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.02

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.02 and last traded at $72.50, with a volume of 650699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 311,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $899,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $5,115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

