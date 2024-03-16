Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Hibbett, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hibbett in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.20. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $8.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s FY2026 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Hibbett from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.77. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 892,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 607,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,381 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

