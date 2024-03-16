SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.0 million-$85.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.6 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.080 EPS.
SecureWorks Stock Up 0.6 %
SCWX stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.
Insider Activity at SecureWorks
In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 590,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $127,771. Corporate insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SecureWorks
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.