SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.0 million-$85.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.6 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.080 EPS.

SecureWorks Stock Up 0.6 %

SCWX stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 590,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $127,771. Corporate insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

About SecureWorks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 1,998.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.