SEEK Limited (SEK) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.19 on April 2nd

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81.

In other SEEK news, insider Ian Narev 505,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. In other SEEK news, insider Jamaludin Ibrahim acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$26.70 ($17.68) per share, with a total value of A$34,707.40 ($22,985.03). Also, insider Ian Narev 505,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

