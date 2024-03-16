Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,203,600 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the February 14th total of 856,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,036.0 days.
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.
About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.