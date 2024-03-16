Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,203,600 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the February 14th total of 856,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,036.0 days.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.

About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

