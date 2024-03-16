Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £336.87 million, a PE ratio of 755.56 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.08. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 104.60 ($1.34).

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,888.89%.

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

