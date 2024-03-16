Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Decreases By 14.3%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,275,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,751,000 after purchasing an additional 45,795 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 255.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWUS traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

