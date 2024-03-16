Short Interest in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Expands By 12.9%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the February 14th total of 7,590,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of BIRD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,681. The firm has a market cap of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.88. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BIRD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 22.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

