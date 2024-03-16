Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Rises By 21.1%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 14th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Astrotech in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Astrotech by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 52,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astrotech by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of ASTC stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.88. 9,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

About Astrotech

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 515.23%.

(Get Free Report)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.