Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Rises By 23.9%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 14th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKYI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,839. BIO-key International has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.42.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

