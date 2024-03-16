Short Interest in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Drops By 36.3%

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the February 14th total of 557,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EIG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Employers alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Employers

Employers Stock Performance

Employers stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.36. 241,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,402. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.38 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Employers will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the second quarter worth $80,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 13.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.