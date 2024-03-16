Short Interest in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Rises By 36.4%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 470,700 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 14th total of 345,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energous in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Energous alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WATT

Institutional Trading of Energous

Energous Stock Down 7.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the 1st quarter worth about $4,244,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Energous by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 111,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,818. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.56. Energous has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

About Energous

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.