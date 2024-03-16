Short Interest in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Rises By 36.4%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 470,700 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 14th total of 345,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energous in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:WATT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 111,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,818. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.56. Energous has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $12.00.
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
