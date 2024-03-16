Short Interest in Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Rises By 56.0%

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the February 14th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GULTU stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,375. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Company Profile

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

