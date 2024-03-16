Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Expands By 22.2%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,915,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 2,386,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 462.8 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of BABWF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.