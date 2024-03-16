Short Interest in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Drops By 18.1%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the February 14th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OneConnect Financial Technology Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of OCFT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,553. The company has a market cap of $93.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 139,784 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 940,910 shares in the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

