Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Declines By 18.6%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the February 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Otsuka Stock Up 0.9 %
OTSKY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $20.95.
Otsuka Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Otsuka
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.