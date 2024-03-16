Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Declines By 18.6%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the February 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Otsuka Stock Up 0.9 %

OTSKY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.