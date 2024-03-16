Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Decreases By 28.6%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rise Gold Stock Down 10.1 %

RYES stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Rise Gold has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

