Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Decreases By 28.6%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Rise Gold Stock Down 10.1 %
RYES stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Rise Gold has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.69.
Rise Gold Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rise Gold
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.