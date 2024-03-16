Short Interest in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Drops By 30.5%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the February 14th total of 30,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SBR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.63. 28,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $81.42.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.411 per share. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBR. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 453.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 145,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 118,855 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.