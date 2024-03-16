Short Interest in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Drops By 30.5%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the February 14th total of 30,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SBR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.63. 28,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $81.42.
Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.411 per share. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
