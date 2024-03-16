Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Increases By 37.1%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the February 14th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.8 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSF traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.00. The stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $146.57 and a 1-year high of $236.69.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

