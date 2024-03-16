Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Increases By 37.1%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the February 14th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.8 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSF traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.00. The stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $146.57 and a 1-year high of $236.69.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schneider Electric S.E.
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.