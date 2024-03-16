Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Increases By 38.5%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 14th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SBGSY opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

