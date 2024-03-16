Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Increases By 38.5%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 14th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of SBGSY opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32.
