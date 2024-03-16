Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Decreases By 17.8%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sharp Stock Down 2.0 %

SHCAY stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Sharp has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

