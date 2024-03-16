Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Increases By 21.3%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Swiss Re Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

About Swiss Re

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.