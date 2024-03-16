Short Interest in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Declines By 25.3%

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the February 14th total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 48.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Volcon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLCN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.71. 3,068,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,440. Volcon has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $378.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106,530.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28.

Institutional Trading of Volcon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLCN. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Volcon during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volcon during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volcon during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Volcon during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Volcon by 135.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Featured Articles

