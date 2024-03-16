Short Interest in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Drops By 29.8%

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the February 14th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WAFDP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 36,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,208. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. WaFd has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

