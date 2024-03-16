Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Increases By 28.6%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $83.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.26. YASKAWA Electric has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.48.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $906.86 million for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

