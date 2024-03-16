Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Up 18.6% in February

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 881,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 14th total of 742,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 440.5 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SMAWF stock opened at $202.17 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $125.53 and a 12 month high of $202.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.48.

Institutional Trading of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Free Report) by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

