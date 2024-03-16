Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 0.1 %
TSE:SIA opened at C$13.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.46. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.87 and a 52-week high of C$13.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$954.45 million, a PE ratio of 130.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.350162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sienna Senior Living
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.